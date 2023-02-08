Maryland 15-year-old student charged after bringing loaded handgun to school: authorities

A 15-year-old student was arrested on Wednesday morning for bringing a loaded handgun to Duval High School in Lanham, Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Security personnel at the Washington, D.C.-area high school searched the student around 10:45 a.m. after learning of the gun, officials said.

The student, who has not been identified by police, was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, loaded handgun on person, and dangerous weapon on school property.

Prince George’s County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

Duval High School, located about 15 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., has an enrollment of about 2,254 students.