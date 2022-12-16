Maryland burglars use firefighter tools to break into CVS pharmacy: police

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are searching for two people who used first responder rescue tools to break into a pharmacy Thursday morning.

The Bowie Police Department said officers were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress at a CVS store on Crain Highway around 2:20 a.m., according to Fox 5 DC.

When officers arrived at the business, no one was inside or around the perimeter.

The department said officers immediately began reviewing the business’s surveillance footage.

THIEF CAUGHT ON VIDEO STEALING ELECTRIC WHEELCHAIR; MARYLAND POLICE OFFER $10K REWARD

The security cameras showed two suspects dressed in black using a Halligan pry bar, which is a forcible entry tool used by firefighters, and a ‘jaws of life’ rescue tool to break into the store.

The suspects reportedly entered through the front door and left within three minutes of gaining access.

COASTAL MARYLAND ARMED CARJACKING LEADS TO ARREST OF FOUR TEENAGERS AND 12-YEAR-OLD

Store employees told police no items were stolen during the incident.

Police are investigating the identities of the two suspects and how they obtained the first responder tools.

Further information has not yet been released.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bowie police at 240-544-5700.