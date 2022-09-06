Maryland cold-case killing of police officer arrest comes 51 years later

A suspect has been arrested in the decades-old killing of a Maryland law enforcement officer, authorities said.

Investigators said the arrest was made Sept. 1 in the 1971 death of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall, Fox Washington, D.C., reported.

Hall was shot and killed on Oct, 23, 1971 at the Manor Country Club where he worked part-time as a security guard. He was reportedly shot in the head.

NEW YORK MAN ACCUSED OF WIFE’S COLD-CASE AX MURDER 37 YEARS LATER

He died in a hospital three days later.

Witnesses told police they found a man lying face down in the southeast parking lot with trauma to his head.

At the time, authorities said Hall interrupted a residential burglary when he was shot.

Authorities have not disclosed details of the arrest but are expected to hold a Wednesday news conference about the case.