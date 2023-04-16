Maryland duo indicted for shipment of 5,000 fentanyl pills from California; 1 suspect had active LA warrant

Two suspects have been charged with coordinating the shipment of 5,000 fentanyl pills – stamped to resemble OxyContin – from California to Maryland to be illegally sold and distributed.

Quecealla Turner, 22, of Waldorf, Maryland, and Marvin Anthony Bussie, 20, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were recently indicted by a Charles County grand jury with conspiracy to import a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and other related charges.

The investigation began in November 2022 when detectives intercepted a parcel at a private shipping company that was delivered from California and contained 5,000 fentanyl pills. The pills were set to be delivered to a single-family house in Waldorf, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland said.

Through further investigation, conducted by Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section / U.S. Postal Inspection Task Force, along with members from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Washington, D.C., Division, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Washington Division, and the U.S. Marshals Office (USMS), the two suspects were identified as allegedly being involved in the shipping and receiving of the pills in the area outside the nation’s capital.

Turner was served her indictment, and Bussie was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on April 4 in Largo, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Friday. Further, Bussie had an open warrant through the DEA for attempting to transport 12,000 fentanyl pills out of an airport in Los Angeles, California, last year.

On April 5, a judge ordered Bussie to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

“Fentanyl is extremely dangerous in the hands of dealers who often disguise what it is. We are committed to dismantling the networks that traffic dangerous narcotics,” Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry said in a statement. “We especially want to recognize the partnerships between the assisting law enforcement agencies who helped in the recovery of these dangerous pills. These arrests reflect successful teamwork among local, state and federal agencies.”

“Whenever someone uses the U.S. Mail to send anything illegal or potentially dangerous, postal Inspectors will find them and bring them to justice,” Damon E. Wood, postal inspector in charge, Washington Division, said.

“Fentanyl is killing many of our young people. Unfortunately, those taking these pills do not realize the consequences. This case demonstrates the commitment and strength of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to arrest those responsible for these crimes,” Johnny L. Hughes, U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland, added.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said it is committed to identifying and charging persons involved in the illegal distribution of narcotics. “We must remain vigilant in order to protect our children and loved ones from such dangerous substances,” Berry said. Anyone with information about illegal drug distribution may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.