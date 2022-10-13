Maryland girl, 14, arrested for wielding large knife during caught-on-camera school lunchroom brawl

A 14-year-old girl was arrested in Maryland for allegedly pulling a knife during a caught-on-camera school lunchroom brawl.

Video showed the girl drawing what authorities said was a large 8-to-10-inch kitchen knife during a fight inside the cafeteria at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland, on Friday.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officer Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner witnessed two girls fighting in the lunchroom and immediately intervened when one was seen holding the knife in a “threatening manner.”

GEORGIA TEEN FOOTBALL STAR ELIJAH DEWITT’S ACCUSED KILLERS MAKE FIRST COURT APPEARANCE HOURS BEFORE FUNERAL

The knife drops to the ground and the deputy and school administers helped detained the high school freshman.

The girl, who the sheriff’s office says “tried to stab multiple students in the cafeteria, but was unsuccessful,” was taken into custody and transported to a law enforcement center.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one was injured as a result of the incident, but a heavy police presence was at the school.