Maryland gun store looted on Black Friday, thieves allegedly took ‘long guns’

Police in Maryland are investigating after multiple people allegedly broke into a gun store and left with “long guns.”

The incident happened on early Friday morning at around 1 a.m. when the at least five suspects allegedly broke into Atlantic Guns in Rockville, Maryland, the Montgomery County Police Department told FOX 5.

Police said that a black sedan crashed into the gun shop and the alleged thieves entered the store, taking “long guns.”

In a Facebook post, Atlantic Guns said the damage appears to be minimal, alleging that the same group of people attempted to enter the store on Nov. 20.

BALTIMORE HOME EXPLODES, LEAVING THREE PEOPLE IN SERIOUS CONDITION

“As many of our followers, customers, and friends already know, there was an attempt to make entry into the store last Saturday morning. Unfortunately, what appears to be the same group of individuals returned early this morning and made a successful entry and theft. We are still assessing the damage and missing items which do appear to be minimal overall,” Atlantic Guns wrote.

The Atlantic Guns store opened on Friday at a limited capacity and implemented a check-in process to “control customer flow.”