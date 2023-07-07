Maryland high school teacher accused of sexually abusing underage students on school property: police

A Maryland high school teacher was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually abusing teenage students, police say.

Edgewater resident Karl Houston Walls, 27, was charged with second-degree rape, perverted sexual practices and sexual solicitation of a minor Wednesday. Walls was also charged with three counts of second-degree assault, five counts of fourth-degree sex offense as a person of authority and sexual abuse of a minor.

Walls, who taught at Northeast High School in Pasadena, also faces four counts of second-degree assault and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Police began their investigation when two Northeast High School students contacted them in May, alleging that Walls had inappropriate sexual contact with them.

“The suspect reportedly solicited child pornography from both victims and allegedly had sexual contact with them,” Anne Arundel County police said in a statement, adding that some of the incidents happened on school premises.

“In one of the incidents off school property, the suspect held a knife against one of the victims and asked if he should ‘use it,’” police added.

School authorities issued a letter to local parents ensuring them that Walls is no longer in contact with students.

“It is important for you to understand that Mr. Walls was reassigned from his position as a teacher by our school system in May, when we received the initial allegation,” principal Jason Williams explained the letter obtained by FOX 5 DC. “Pending the outcome of the police investigation, Mr. Walls has been in a position in which he has had no contact with children.”

“We have been working with police since the day of the initial allegation and, to the best of our ability, have also been supporting the students in involved this case,” Williams added.

Anne Arundel County Police Department is actively investigating the case. Anyone with information about other victims is urged to call their tip line at 410-222-4700 or the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-0306.

Fox News Digital reached out to Anne Arundel County Public Schools for comment, but has not heard back.