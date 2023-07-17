Maryland karate teacher accused of sexually abusing child in dojo: police

A Maryland karate teacher is accused of repeatedly sexual abusing a child in his dojo, police say.

Hanover resident Harry Craig Conaway, 71, faces 28 charges including second-degree rape, second-degree assault, perverted practice and prurient intent.

Conaway is also charged with third- and fourth-degree sex offense and sex offense of a minor. As a private karate teacher, he taught students in a storage shed on his property in Hanover.

“The alleged offenses occurred in and near a storage shed converted into a dojo on the suspect’s property in Hanover, where he conducted private karate lessons,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement.

“The investigation led to the execution of a search and seizure warrant at the suspect’s residence,” the statement added.

Police said that the offenses took place over a period of several months.

Authorities do not have any evidence of additional victims, but they urge anyone with relevant information to call detectives at 410-222-4733.