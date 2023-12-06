Maryland man allegedly stole $50K in clothing from Saks Fifth Avenue in monthlong spree

A Maryland man is accused of stealing nearly $50,000 worth of luxury merchandise from a Saks Fifth Avenue in Virginia in a month-long spree, authorities said Monday.

Olatune Oladinni, 41, was arrested Friday in a parking garage after he left the store in Tyson’s Corner without paying for a $3,500 jacket, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

The loss prevention team at the store had been conducting an inquiry into Oladinni’s alleged thefts since October, police said.

Oladinni allegedly stole more than $49,000 worth of items, some of which detectives recovered at his apartment. Police said detectives also found burglary tools believed to have been used to circumvent alarm systems on the luxury merchandise.

WASHINGTON COWBOY WANNABE DESTROYS WINERY IN BIZARRE STANDOFF CAUGHT ON CAMERA

“When you buy something, you get those security sensors on the clothing and then when you purchase it, it’s removed at the register,” Lt. Will Arnest told FOX5 DC. “He had the same tools they’d have at cash register to remove the tags off the clothing.”

GOOD SAMARITANS SAVE FLORIDA WOMAN ‘UNDER ATTACK’ BY WOULD-BE ROBBER IN PUBLIX PARKING LOT: SHERIFF

Arnest said Oladinni was believed to be selling the stolen goods, adding that sometimes these stolen items are even sold and shipped out of the country.

Oladinni was booked into the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on charges of grand larceny, larceny with intent to distribute and possession of burglarious tools. Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to police.

As of Wednesday, he was being held on a $3,000 secured bond.