Maryland man arrested for attempting to kidnap middle schooler at bus stop

A Maryland man was arrested and charged on Monday after attempting to kidnap a child waiting at a bus stop, according to police.

Jamaal Germany, 30, allegedly grabbed a Redland Middle School student on Towne Crest Drive near Washington Grove Lane in Gaithersburg at around 7:20 a.m. Monday.

According to Montgomery County Police, the victim was standing at the bus stop when Germany grabbed them and pulled them toward an apartment building. Other students who were also waiting at the bus stop jumped in to intervene and the victim was able to break free.

After the bus arrived, the students boarded and reported the incident to school staff who notified the school’s Community Engagement Officer.

Germany was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

A joint letter from the principals at Resnik Elementary, Redland Middle School and Magruder High School informed families of the incident, according to FOX 5 DC. The principals explained that the victim is unharmed and that the suspect is in custody.

“We are writing to share information related to a serious incident that impacted our community today, Monday, March 20 and how it was addressed,” the letter reads. “This morning, there was an attempted abduction of a Redland Middle School student at the bus stop located at the intersection of Towne Crest Drive and Towne Crest Court. An individual tried to pull a student into a residence, but the student was able to get away and board the school bus as it arrived. The student is unharmed. The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) was immediately notified, investigated the incident, and identified a suspect who was taken into custody.”

The letter also outlined steps the schools will be taking to ensure the safety of students, and the students at the bus stop are offered emotional support resources.

“There will continue to be an increased security presence by both MCPS and MCPD today and tomorrow at the impacted bus stop,” the letter reads. “We are sharing this information with all three school communities given that the bus stop where the incident occurred is used by students from these schools.”

“We are grateful for the quick action of our students and the bus driver and for the support of our MCPS security and Montgomery County Police Department partners,” it continues. “As additional information becomes available, I will share with the community as appropriate. Knowing that this may have been alarming for some of our students, we are providing social emotional support to all of the students who were at the bus stop and may have witnessed this. If you feel that your child needs to speak with someone at the school about this, please do not hesitate to contact your child’s counselor for support.”