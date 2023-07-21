Maryland man charged after pointing gun at two people who were taking selfies: police

A Maryland man accused of pulling a gun on two people for taking selfies at a convenience store is behind bars.

Maryland State Police arrested Timothy Davis, 38, after responding to reports of an armed man at a convenience store in the unit block of Grand Drive in Taneytown, a city in Carroll County, at around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Davis allegedly became angry when two customers in line at the store started taking selfies, state police said in a news release.

After all three people exited the store, he confronted them in the parking lot.

FLORIDA TEACHER ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY PULLING OUT GUN AT SECURITY OFFICER: ‘YOU WANT THIS SMOKE?’

In a video taken by one of the customers, Davis can be seen pulling a firearm from his waistband as he walks toward them.

He then shoves the gun in the face of the person recording before the video cuts off.

Davis was arrested on Monday after authorities showed up to his home in Taneytown. He was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center for an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

TEXAS 7-ELEVEN CLERK TURNS TABLES ON ATTEMPTED ROBBER HOLDING HIM AT GUNPOINT

Davis is charged with first-and second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, firearm use, and reckless endangerment.

Police recovered the firearm from his home during his arrest.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither one of the customers were injured during the altercation.