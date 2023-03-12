Maryland man charged for reportedly impersonating police officer

A Maryland man was arrested and charged after police reportedly observed him at a mall impersonating a police officer, according to officials.

Robert Muschette Jr., 53, was taken into custody on Thursday in the Mall at Prince George’s parking lot, according to the Hyattsville Police Department.

At around 11:25 p.m., officers noticed a dark green Ford Explorer driving in the mall’s parking lot with red and blue emergency lights on in the front windshield.

When officers made contact with Muschette Jr., he initially claimed he worked for “D.C. police” but later admitted he was a special police officer with a security agency.

Investigators determined Muschette Jr. did work for a security agency, but he was only authorized to have yellow lights on his vehicle. Investigators said a police-style badge, a loaded handgun, ballistic vest, ammunition, handcuffs and apparel with “police” written on it were also found in his car.

Police said he is prohibited from possessing firearms under Maryland law because of his prior misdemeanor convictions.

Muschette Jr. faces multiple charges, including impersonating a police officer and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Police said they are concerned Muschette Jr. may have had encounters with citizens while representing himself to be a police officer.