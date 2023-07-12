Maryland man sentenced to 40 years in prison after killing man with steak knife in West Ocean City

A Worcester County, Maryland judge sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for murdering another man with a steak knife at a West Ocean City motel last year.

Sherronte Robins, 41, of Stockton, Maryland, was accused of stabbing Nicholas Allen Pittman on Jan. 24, 2022.

After a three-day trial in March, Robins was found guilty of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kristin Heiser’s office said the Honorable Beau H. Oglesby presided over the case and sentenced Robins to 40 years in prison.

According to the investigation, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an assault at the Rambler Motel on Elm Street in West Ocean City at about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2022.

When deputies arrived, Pittman was unresponsive with a stab wound to the neck area.

Police administered first aid to Pittman until emergency crews took over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maryland State Police took over the investigation and recovered surveillance footage from the Rambler, which showed Pittman walking out of Robins’ room while holding his throat and collapsing to the ground.

Video also captured Robins throwing an object out of his apartment. Investigators recovered the object, which turned out to be a 10-inch steak knife covered in blood.

Robins remained at the scene after stabbing Pittman, and was immediately detained.