Maryland middle school security guard charged after allegedly showing porn to student

A security guard at a middle school in Rockville, Maryland, was arrested on sex charges for allegedly showing pornography to a student on campus.

Varvie Daughtry, 36, was arrested and charged on Tuesday in Montgomery County after showing a teenage boy the photos and videos of naked women. He is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and displaying obscene material to a minor.

The charges are in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022, incident at Earle B. Wood Middle School, according to Fox 5 DC.

According to police reports, a 13-year-old student was involved in a fight just days before and given in-school suspension.

The student told detectives in December that Daughtry was his supervisor for in-school suspension on Nov. 30 and that they were the only two people in the classroom.

During that day, the student talked to Daughtry about his job and asked if he worked anywhere else. Daughtry informed the boy that he also worked as a security guard at a nightclub in Washington, D.C.

Daughtry then pulled out his phone and showed the student photos and videos of naked women and people having sex.

The student told detectives he felt uncomfortable and was aware the content was inappropriate.

Last month, detectives served Daughtry with a search warrant and discovered photos on his phone that matched the description given by the student.

Daughtry’s records reveal he has a previous criminal history, including other sex charges in Washington, D.C., from four years ago. He pled guilty to sex solicitation charges in the nation’s capital in March 2018.

He also served time in prison for an armed robbery in 2004 when he was 18 years old, although those charges were transferred to juvenile court because of his age.

It is unclear how Daughtry was hired to work at the school.

Earle B. Wood Middle School principal Heidi L Slatcoff wrote a letter to families on staff on Thursday addressing Daughtry’s recent arrest for alleged sexual abuse.

“Mr. Daughtry did work at Wood Middle School but was placed on administrative leave last year, beginning on Monday, December 12, 2022 following consultation with police who had initiated an investigation,” Slatcoff wrote. “Being on administrative leave also meant that Mr. Daughtry was not allowed in our school or on our grounds. We worked very closely to support the police in their work to investigate this matter.”

“The allegations against Mr. Daughtry are troubling, reprehensible, and are contrary to the principles and values of MCPS and our community,” the letter continued. “The safety and security of our students is our top priority and we continue to work every day with our partners in the Montgomery County Police Department to ensure that we are providing a safe environment for our students and staff.”