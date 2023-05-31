Maryland murder suspect allegedly confesses to fatally shooting 1, injuring 2 others

Police in Baltimore County, Maryland, arrested an 18-year-old man after he allegedly shot and killed a man and injured two other people early Monday morning.

The Baltimore County Police Department said Jose Diaz-Contrenas was arrested on Monday in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Javier Argueta.

At about 3 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a Motel 6 on 5800 block of Baltimore National Pike. When the officers arrived, they discovered three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were transported to area hospitals while the third victim, Argueta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 45 in Baltimore reported that Diaz-Contrenas confessed to the shooting.

According to the outlet, charging documents revealed Diaz-Contrenas told authorities that he “could not stop” shooting the people once he started pulling the trigger.

Police were provided a description of the suspect, who was located by officers in the motel parking lot.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the incident, which allegedly shows Diaz-Contrenas shooting several rounds at the victims.

Police said in the court documents that Diaz-Contrenas explained he got into a verbal altercation with the victims and admitted that he had a gun. He also confessed to killing Argueta and shooting the other two victims, police added.

Court records show that Diaz-Contrenas was charged with a single count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Court filings show Diaz-Contrenas is from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Maryland District Court Judge Karen A. Pilarski ordered he be held without bond.

Baltimore County homicide detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 410-307-2020.

Information can also be given to police through the department’s iWatch program, as well as through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.