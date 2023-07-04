Maryland police arrest man accused of killing woman with stolen forklift in Home Depot parking lot

A Maryland man is behind bars on a myriad of charges after allegedly stealing a forklift and using it to run over a woman, killing her, in the parking lot of Home Depot.

Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Criminal Investigations Division arrested 20-year-old Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, of Waldorf, in connection with the death of 73-year-old Gloristine Pinkney, also of Waldorf, which is located about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C.

Brown is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, and “other related charges,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The deadly incident began on Sunday when officers responded to a burglary and theft in progress at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Crain Highway, which was broken into around 12:40 a.m.

Once inside, police said the suspect, later identified as Brown, stole a forklift and left Lowe’s on the piece of equipment by ramming it through the rear gates.

He then drove the forklift to the Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place where police said he rammed a car in the parking lot “for unknown reasons.”

Pinkney was asleep inside the car and only narrowly escaped when the forklift struck it, police said.

She attempted to flee, but Brown followed her, ran over her with the forklift, and then stole her car and fled the scene, according to detectives. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers who were investigating the initial burglary at Lowe’s canvassed the area and observed the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot. They subsequently discovered the victim underneath of the forklift,” CCSO wrote in a statement.

Police said the attack is believed to have been random as the suspect and the victim did not appear to know each other.

“After pursuing leads, detectives were able to positively identify Brown as the suspect. He was arrested during the evening hours of July 2. The victim’s vehicle was recovered near the suspect’s house,” the statement continued.

Brown is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

The case remains under investigation.