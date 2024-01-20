Maryland police searching for suspect who fatally shot snowplow driver

Police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a private snowplow driver in Ellicott City, Maryland, early Wednesday morning while he was working.

Howard County police are offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case, which investigators don’t believe was random.

Alex Ramirez Garcia, 37, was clearing snow from a Montessori school parking lot when he was shot, police said in a release.

Garcia was found at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, but it’s believed he may have been shot earlier in the morning. He was taken to a hospital and later died, police said.

Police said they don’t have any suspects or a motive at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov or 410-313-STOP.

“We really need any information, no matter how small, because that could be the tip that sets off the investigation,” Howard County police spokesperson Seth Hoffman said, according to WBAL-TV.