Maryland rideshare passenger assaults driver and does drugs in car: police

Maryland State Police arrested a man on Saturday who allegedly booked a rideshare, verbally and physically abused the driver and did drugs in the vehicle, according to police.

Eduardo Castillo, 30, was arrested on Saturday evening and charged with second-degree assault, false imprisonment, and drug-related charges.

Police responded to reports that a rideshare driver was being held against his will by a passenger, just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

An investigation determined that the driver picked up Castillo in York, Pennsylvania before driving him to several destinations, then taking him to Baltimore.

During the drive, Castillo allegedly took the driver’s phone multiple times, smoked an illegal substance in the front passenger seat, yelled at the driver, and hit him in the head while he was driving.

At one point during the ride, the driver sent a text message to his mother to call for help, who then called police.

Law enforcement agencies in the area were told to keep a lookout for the victim’s vehicle.

State troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack in Essex, Maryland located the rideshare driver and conducted a traffic stop on I-83 near York Road.

When the troopers approached the vehicle, police said, Castillo appeared to be impaired by drugs.

The troopers also reportedly found illegal drugs in the vehicle, and Castillo was placed under arrest.

He was ultimately taken to the St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment then transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he was seen by a district court commissioner and released.

The driver was also transported to a medical facility to be treated for possible exposure to controlled dangerous substances during the ride.

State Police said the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.