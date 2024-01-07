Maryland suspect arrested for allegedly killing estranged wife in Giant parking lot: police

A Maryland man has been accused of killing his estranged wife outside of a Giant supermarket store on Saturday, police said.

Walkersville resident Frederick Owusu Sakyi, 33, was arrested by deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday night. The department said in a Facebook post that the shooting took place earlier that evening.

“At approximately 11:11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Urbana Giant located at 3530 Sugarloaf Parkway for a shooting,” authorities explained in a post on Facebook.

Deputies found the deceased victim, who was later determined to be Sakyi’s estranged wife, in the parking lot. Police said that the couple was going through the process of a divorce.

“The initial investigation found that Sakyi was the estranged husband of the victim and that they are currently going through a divorce,” the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Additionally, there is a history of protective orders and stalking by Sakyi.”

Sakyi was booked into the Frederick County Adult Detention Center after his arrest. In a statement to FOX 5 DC, the Giant location called the incident “tragic.”

“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and the safety and well-being of our customers and associates continue to be our top priorities,” the statement read.