Maryland teenager killed, 6 others injured in shooting at 4th of July block party in Salisbury

A Salisbury, Maryland teenager is dead, and another six people injured after gunfire erupted during a residential block party overnight.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said its criminal investigation division responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight on Wednesday, near Chippewa Boulevard and Kiowa Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found that seven people were shot during a block party at the location.

One victim, a 14-year-old boy, was hit by gunfire and transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

BALTIMORE MAYOR CALLS SUNDAY’S MASS SHOOTING ‘RECKLESS’ AND ‘COWARDLY’ ACT OF VIOLENCE

Police identified the 14-year-old as Xavier Cordei Maddox, according to local CBS station WBOC.

Police said the other six victims were all being treated for their injuries at TidalHealth, none of whom suffered life-threatening wounds.

FBI ANNOUNCES $28,000 REWARD FOR INFO LEADING TO ARREST IN BALTIMORE SHOOTING THAT LEFT 2 DEAD, DOZENS INJURED

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the shooting.

Investigators are chasing leads regarding the suspects and pursuing search warrants regarding vehicles at the scene, WBOC reported.

The station also reported that detectives believe the incident involved gang members, but whether the shooting was gang related remains unknown.

ADDITIONAL GUNSHOT VICTIM RAISES KANSAS NIGHTCLUB INJURY COUNT TO 10

Police reportedly believe there were multiple shooters, who remain at large.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that the investigation is active. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898, or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement about the shooting on Wednesday afternoon, saying, “In just a few days, two mass shootings in our beloved state have taken lives and ripped at the fabric of our communities.”

The governor also referred to a shooting in Baltimore on Sunday that left two dead and 28 others injured.

“These incidents show that this scourge of gun violence is not something that any one community or any one group is wrestling with,” Gov. Moore said. “Whether you live in a big city or a small rural town, these tragedies impact all of us – the families who are no longer whole during the holidays; the parents who don’t get to see their kids graduate; the siblings who lose their best friend.

“I speak for everyone when I say, again, that we have had enough,” he added.