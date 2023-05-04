Masked teens storm school bus, fire 3 shots at 14-year-old’s head, pistol whip him after gun misfires: police

Authorities in Maryland say that three masked teenagers hopped onto a school bus late Monday afternoon and attempted to kill a 14-year-old boy on board.

“This was an attempted murder, plain and simple,” Martin Diggs, head of the bus drivers’ union in Prince George’s County, told WJLA-TV about the Monday incident near the Iverson Mall. “Call it what it is.”

After the three teenagers boarded the bus, one of them is said to have pointed a gun at the 14-year-old’s head and pulled the trigger three times.

The gun did not fire, and police say they later found three live rounds on the bus.

“They pulled the trigger three times, but for some reason, by the grace of God, the gun didn’t go off and bullets flew out of the gun,” Diggs said.

Fox 5 DC reported that the suspects, who were wearing hoodies as well as masks, pistol whipped the teenager after the gun misfired.

“They tried to kill my son three times and they failed,” the victim’s mother told the outlet. “And you know what I would say to them? You are cowards, You’re gonna forever be a coward. You’re not gonna have any good luck. And you will get caught.”

Diggs is calling for more security on county school buses and said the driver believed he would be killed during the incident.

“They’re terrified,” Diggs said. “The one driver does not want to come back to work. They’re terrified. They don’t even want to come out of the house.”

“We are outraged as a district,” Charoscar Coleman, associate superintendent of Prince George’s County Public Schools, said. “Horrified that this incident did occur.”

Thursday morning, the Prince George’s County Police Department released photos of the suspects along with a press release.

“On May 1, 2023, at approximately 4:55 pm, officers responded to the report of an assault that occurred on a school bus. The bus had just stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to drop off students,” the press release stated. “While stopped, the three suspects boarded the bus and began to attack the victim who remained on the bus. The victim is a juvenile male. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times but detectives believe the weapon malfunctioned.”

“Ammunition was recovered from the bus. The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault. Two adults, a bus driver and bus aide, were on or near the bus at the time. They were not injured.”

The suspects are currently on the run and police say a cash reward is being offered for information on the case.