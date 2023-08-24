Mass shooting at historic California biker bar leaves 3 dead, 6 injured; suspect also dead

A mass shooting at a southern California biker bar Wednesday evening left at least four dead, including the shooter, and multiple others injured.

Gunfire erupted at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, FOX 11 LA reported. Details surrounding what prompted the shooting have not yet been released.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and six others were taken to hospitals for treatment, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 9:01 p.m. local time. Five of the six injured were being treated for gunshot wounds.

The shooter, who has not been identified, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office noted that an “officer-involved shooting” took place during the response and no deputies were injured.

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X the governor is “monitoring the shooting” and “coordinating with local officials as more details become available.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.