Mass shooting at Maryland home leaves 3 dead, several injured: police

A mass shooting at a private residence in an otherwise quiet neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday left at least three people dead and three others injured.

Annapolis police Chief Ed Jackson said the shooting took place in the 1000 block of Paddington Place in the state’s capital city amid an exchange of gunfire, adding that a suspect is in custody.

After initial reports said at least one person died, police later said at least three have died. While the conditions of the surviving victims are not known, police said one person was flown to a trauma center.

There is no further threat to the public, Annapolis police said at the scene and online.

MARYLAND SUSPECTS FACE MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES AFTER CRASHING IN CONSTRUCTION ZONE, KILLING 6 WORKERS

Several police cars were seen in the area where the shooting happened, which is south of the city’s center near the waterfront.

“My message to the community is this wasn’t a random act of violence,” Chief Jackson told reporters at the scene. The police chief also said a “person of interest” was in custody and a weapon was seized from the shooting, The Baltimore Sun reported.

MARYLAND POLICE INVESTIGATING DEADLY SHOOTING AT FUNERAL SERVICE FOR 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED ON MOTHER’S DAY

State Sen. Sarah Elfreth commented on the shooting in a Facebook post, calling the incident “a tragedy beyond words.”

“Our community experienced a tragedy beyond words this evening,” she wrote. “Multiple fatalities and injuries are reported. A suspect is in custody and police are communicating that there is no broader threat to the public. Please keep the family and the first responders of the Annapolis Police Department & Annapolis Fire Department in your thoughts tonight.”

People in the area told DC News Now that there was a graduation party happening nearby. It is not clear if the shooting was related to the event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.