Massachusetts delivery driver pleads guilty to 2016 strangulation murder of Google employee

A Massachusetts delivery driver has pleaded guilty to charges for strangling and killing a Google employee who was out for a walk while visiting family.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to charges related to Vanessa Marcotte’s Aug. 7, 2016, death, but changed course on Wednesday when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and unarmed robbery, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said in a Monday press release.

Colon-Ortiz, 36, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the unarmed robbery charge, and sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder. He will be eligible for parole after 45 years.

Eduardo Masferrer, Colon-Ortiz’s attorney, said his client had “elected to plead guilty to accept responsibility for his past actions,” CBS Boston reported.

According to officials, 27-year-old Marcotte was visiting her family in Princeton, Massachusetts, in early August 2016 from New York City, where she worked for Google.

She went for a walk on Aug. 7, 2016, and never returned home. Hours later, hour body was discovered in a wooded area nearby, police and officials said.

The Associated Press reported that Marcotte’s body was located with burn marks and only partially clothed. She reportedly showed signs of a struggle, and officials determined she was strangled.

A motive was not specified in court, according to the report.

After his capture, investigators found traces of Colon-Ortiz’s DNA under Marcotte’s fingernails. Defense attorneys later argued that the DNA samples were not obtained legally, but a judge rejected their effort.

The man, who worked as a delivery driver in the area, pleaded not guilty after his arrest in April 2017. He was also reportedly charged with attempted rape, which was not included in the plea deal.