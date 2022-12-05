Massachusetts fugitive Christopher Keeley, accused of killing elderly couple, is arrested in Florida

The Massachusetts suspect wanted in the double homicide of an elderly couple who a prosecutor says were found “stabbed and bludgeoned to death” inside their home has been arrested in Florida.

Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was taken into custody Friday night in Miami Beach, three days after investigators discovered the grisly scene at the Marshfield residence of Carl and Vicki Mattson, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

As of Monday, the motive for the killings remains unknown. Police arrived at the Mattson’s home to conduct a well-being check when they found both of the victims, who were 70 years old.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” Cruz previously said, noting that Keeley was an acquaintance of the couple. “This appears to be a targeted attack against these two individuals.”

CONNECTICUT SUSPECT CHRISTOPHER FRANCISQUINI ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY KILLING, DISMEMBERING INFANT DAUGHTER

Cruz also told the media that it appeared Carl and Vicki Mattson were “stabbed and bludgeoned to death.”

Massachusetts State Police tweeted last Wednesday during the manhunt for Keeley the vehicle he was last seen traveling in was found abandoned, but they did not say where.

“Additionally, a dog missing from the 75 Gotham Hill Drive home was located deceased inside the home,” Cruz said in a statement over the weekend. “Veterinary follow-up is being conducted.”

“Keeley faces a hearing to determine whether he will waive rendition before his return to Massachusetts to face charges,” Cruz added.