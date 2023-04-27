Massachusetts home invasion, assault may stem from online gaming dispute, police say

An online video gaming dispute possibly resulted in a home invasion in Massachusetts.

Police in the Boston suburb of Braintree responded to a home on Brickford Road just after 7:30 p.m. where they found two results outside. One had facial injuries.

“A motive for the crime is being investigated, however, it may be related to online video gaming and other online activity,” a police statement said.

The victim said he was assaulted by three men who entered his home. He said the suspects knocked and he was “immediately assaulted,” authorities said.

The victim and the other resident said one of the suspects was armed with a pistol in his waistband, police said. The suspects allegedly referred to the victim by name. They fled the scene in a sedan, possibly a BMW.

They were described as “tall” Black males in their late teens or early 20s.