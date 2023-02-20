Massachusetts man accused of anti-Asian hate crime indicted on federal charges

A Massachusetts man accused of saying “Go back to China” to a family of Asian descent and then twice striking one of them with his car has been indicted on a federal hate crime charge.

John Sullivan, 77, was previously charged in state court with several crimes stemming from the accusations. He is now charged in federal court with one count of violating the Shepard-Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

Wednesday’s indictment alleges that Sullivan “willfully” injured the victim with his car because of the person’s “actual and perceived race and national origin.”

Sullivan has pleaded not guilty to multiple state charges including assault and battery to intimidate based on race, which is a hate crime. He was released with conditions in December.

His attorney, Patrick Donovan, has said he strongly disputes the allegations. Sullivan’s attorney has said there’s no evidence of a hate crime, and an eyewitness who made a recording of events did not hear Sullivan say what’s he’s accused of saying. A message was left at Donovan’s office on Sunday.

Authorities have said Sullivan was driving near the post office in the city just south of Boston in December when he exchanged words with a group of pedestrians apparently upset by his speed.

Officials have said Sullivan said “Go back to China,” before striking a 38-year-old man who was with his sister and her three children with his vehicle and driving about 50 yards with the man on the car hood. Police say Sullivan again said “Go back to China” and struck the man a second time, this time knocking him into a construction ditch. He drove away but was apprehended a short time later.

Police summoned an ambulance but the man was not transported. His sister told news outlets he suffered a concussion and other injuries.

“There is no way to undo the alleged damage that Mr. Sullivan did to this victim with his hateful, repulsive, and violent behavior,” Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said in an emailed statement.

Sullivan is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in March.