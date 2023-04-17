Massachusetts man charged in murders of dismembered people found in storage unit

A Massachusetts man was arrested and charged with murder after authorities discovered the dismembered bodies of two people inside bins in his storage unit.

Leonid Volkov, 37, was taken into custody Saturday following an investigation into the deaths of Kiryl Schukin, 37, and Pavel Vekshin, 28, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney.

The two men died after succumbing to stab wounds.

The victims were reported missing by friends and coworkers on April 9.

On Friday, investigators executed a search warrant on a storage unit Volkov rented using one of the victims’ names. The bodies of both victims were located in the storage unit inside rubber storage bins. The body of a man believed to be Schukin had been dismembered. Investigators also found bleach, rubber gloves and items belonging to the victims.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled both cases as homicides.

Schukin had been a guarantor on the lease for the apartment Volkov was renting but recently declined to be the guarantor for the lease extension, which led to the suspect’s eviction.

According to investigators, Volkov and Schukin met up in a rented U-Haul truck the alleged killer was driving on March 29. Investigators also said a person believed to be the suspect was observed on video entering and leaving the victims’ building in the days after the last time they were seen alive.

Police later located the U-Haul at the storage facility where the bodies were discovered. Investigators said Volkov was likely using the truck to move items from the victims’ apartment to the storage facility.

Volkov was charged with murder and is expected to face additional charges in the coming days. He will be arraigned on Tuesday in Somerville District Court.