Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, 39, goes missing, last seen New Year’s Day

A Massachusetts woman described by a friend as being a “loving and loyal wife and mother of three beautiful boys” has now vanished after leaving her home after midnight on New Year’s Day, police and reports say.

Investigators have been told that Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, left her home around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day to get into a rideshare to catch a flight to Washington, D.C., to work at her job at a real estate company, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said to reporters Friday. However, detectives confirmed she never got on a plane this week and searches of her homes in Cohasset and Washington, D.C., have turned up no signs of her.

“Honestly I’m scared. Really, really scared,” Alissa Kirby, identified by WCVB as a friend of Walshe, said in an interview.

“She’s a loving and loyal wife and mother of three beautiful boys,” Kirby added. “She loves her family, and I know in my heart, that of her choice, she would not go a day without speaking to her husband and her kids.”

MADALINA COJOCARI: MISSING NORTH CAROLINA GIRL’S MOTHER, STEPDAD INDICTED UNDER POST CASEY ANTHONY CASE STATUTE

A LinkedIn profile purportedly belonging to Walshe listed her as working for Tishman Speyer.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday from Fox News Digital.

Quigley said at this time, Walshe’s disappearance is being treated as a missing persons case and there is “nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal.”

Her husband, Brian Walshe, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston in 2021 after being arrested a few years earlier for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, federal prosecutors say.

However, Quigley says that case appears to be unrelated to Walshe’s disappearance. Brian Walshe, who said he was asleep at the time Ana walked out the door early Sunday, is cooperating with investigators, he added.

“It’s not normal she is missing. We automatically feel she is in danger by the mere fact she is missing, other than that here is no evidence to support anything illegal,” Quigley said.

MISSING WEST VIRGINIA WOMAN GRETCHEN FLEMING LAST SEEN AT BAR WITH PERSON OF INTEREST, POLICE SAY

“It’s not abnormal for her to work long hours and not contact the home right away,” he added, noting that “It may be a case where she just needed a break, we just need a call from her or someone who has talked to her.”

Walshe is reported to have left no digital footprint since leaving her home, and her phone has been shut off since around New Year’s Day, according to police.

Quigley said the mother was first reported missing Wednesday, the same day she had a plane ticket out of Boston. However, she did not get on that plane, and detectives were told she was heading back to Washington early on New Year’s Day to handle an emergency linked to one of the properties she manages.

Police describe Walshe as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 115 pounds.

“She has brown hair, brown eyes and has an olive complexion,” they said. “It is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent.”

Friends also said Walshe’s normally active social media presence went silent on Sunday, WCVB reports.