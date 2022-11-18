Massachusetts police release photo of masked suspect in manhunt for Martha’s Vineyard bank robbers

Massachusetts authorities have released a photo of one of three suspects involved in a bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday.

The photo, included in a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, shows a masked individual wearing a black hoodie believed to be one of three suspects in the Thursday morning robbery of Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven.

Three armed robbers entered the bank around 8:15 a.m., tied up the employees and fled in a stolen vehicle belonging to one of the employees. A bank spokesperson said that no one was injured in the robbery.

All three suspects were gloved, masked and armed with handguns.

Authorities have not said how much money was stolen from the bank, and no suspects have been taken into custody.

The press release stated that residents should “remain vigilant” but stressed that the robbery was a “targeted crime” and there is “no additional information that should cause undue fear.”

The press release added that federal, state and local police are continuing the investigation.

Authorities are asking any member of the public with knowledge of the crime to call Tisbury Police at 508-696-4240.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.