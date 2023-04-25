Massachusetts State Police arrest passenger with ‘vampire straw’ at Boston airport

Massachusetts State Police troopers confiscated a “vampire straw” from a passenger at Boston Logan International Airport.

Troopers confiscated the straw from a passenger at the airport on Sunday, according to Transportation Security Administration New England Spokesperson Dan Velez.

According to Velez, the passenger was arrested on a state-level charge.

“This is a Vampire straw. These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags. A passenger found that out yesterday @BostonLogan when @MassStatePolice confiscated the item and eventually arrested the 26-year-old man on a state charge,” Velez said in a tweet.

One website that sells vampire straws describes it as both a self-defense tool and a normal straw that can be used for drinking.

“Designed for self defense, the Vampire straw is super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger; it’s chiseled tip is sharp enough to puncture most synthetic materials. The Vampire straw is also a very effective tire deflator, and can be carried in a cup, in public without attracting attention. From a cup, the Vampire straw is very easy to deploy in reverse grip, and put into action almost instantly,” the website states.