Massachusetts teachers’ strike cancels classes in 2 cities

Classes in two Massachusetts cities are canceled Monday as a result of a teachers’ strike.

Contract negotiations failed over the weekend, according to Boston 25 News.

Educators walked out of the classroom in Malden and Haverhill, resulting in thousands of students at home. Teachers are demanding better pay and improved working conditions.

“Since they have walked away from the table while we were still ready to bargain and our membership voted overwhelmingly on Friday to authorize this strike, if there was no agreement in writing by Sunday evening, the Malden Education Association members are on strike,” Deb Gesualdo, president of the Malden Education Association, told WCVB-TV.

Scott Wood of the Haverhill School Committee said Monday morning that teachers are the ones who left the bargaining table Sunday night after the district made a “very generous” offer.

The Haverhill School Committee said negotiations will pick up again at 8 a.m. Monday.

“The city has offered a financial package of over $20 million in raises. This is an unprecedented amount. We think this is more than fair and in line with what teachers in other districts are being paid,” Wood told Boston 25.

Teachers in Malden began picketing at all seven of the district’s schools around 8 a.m.

Malden teachers, like their Haverhill counterparts, are looking for a new contract with benefits such as more reasonable schedules, smaller class sizes and better pay.

Malden’s superintendent has said the students and families are suffering the consequences of the teacher strike.