Massachusetts’ Tufts University receives ‘series of bomb threats,’ emails against college’s ‘equity’ agenda

Tufts University, a private research university in the greater Boston area, has received a series of at least five bomb threats over the past week, yet the campus has remained open ahead of holiday break.

Tufts University President Tony Monaco addressed “another disruption of our regular activities earlier today” in a public statement issued Monday. He said the university has been receiving a “series of bomb threats” directed at various locations of its Medford/Somerville campus starting Wednesday of last week.

“After thoroughly investigating each threat, no bombs or any other suspicious objects have been found,” Monaco said.

Though saying the nature of the investigation prevents the university from disclosing much at this time, Monaco did say the threats expressed opposition to Tufts’ support for a diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ) agenda.

SUPREME COURT RELEASES FEBRUARY CALENDAR: BIDEN STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT, TWITTER AND GOOGLE ON THE DOCKET

“Several of the threats have included messages indicating that the emailer(s) are opposed to: our university values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ); the hard work we have done collectively; and the much-needed and difficult conversations within our institution to move forward as a diverse and inclusive community, and as active citizens in our wider society,” Monaco wrote. “Investigators note that it does not necessarily mean that this is definitely the cause of these threats.”

“However, I acknowledge that these threats have been unnerving to members of our community, especially those who are deeply involved in DEIJ work, and those who actively participate in these programs, support our colleagues, and work towards our institution’s noble mission,” the university president continued. “We understand the deep anxiety and fear that you have been experiencing—we are here for you. Please reach out to your supervisors with any concerns or please readily avail yourself of any of the support resources listed below.”

Monaco added, “We will continue to remain alert and vigilant about any threats against any part of any of our campuses. In the event of any future threats, please diligently follow alert messages and instructions from authorities.”

According to the Tufts academic calendar, final exams don’t end until Dec. 22.

That means the university – located on the border of Medford and Somerville, Massachusetts — has been open during the past week ahead of the holiday break as repeated alleged threats came in.

Monaco assured the school community that security and patrols have increased on Medford/Somerville campus, as well as our other campuses, “and are ready to respond at any time.” The university is “partnering with all relevant agencies, at multiple levels, on the investigation of these threats,” Monaco added, and “assistance has also been provided by the public safety departments of local peer institutions.”

The president said “colleagues of color” could especially be impacted by the threats.

“The past few days have not been easy. They have been especially difficult on our colleagues of color and those involved actively in DEIJ efforts, as we move together towards a brighter and more inclusive future,” Monaco concluded. “We will do all we can to keep our community safe and protected so that together we can deliver on this important mission.”