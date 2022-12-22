Massachusetts USPS letter carrier robbed while delivering mail in neighborhood, teenagers arrested

Authorities in the Greater Boston area announced Wednesday two teenagers were arrested in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service worker earlier this month.

The Melrose Police Department said two 16-year-old boys from the Somerville area were arraigned in juvenile court for their alleged involvement in the armed masked robbery of a mail carrier around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Police said the instigation revealed the two boys were sitting on the steps of a home on Orchard Lane in Melrose when the USPS worker pulled up to deliver mail to a home on the street. As she approached the driver’s side door of her truck, the pair allegedly approached her with an airsoft pistol and a knife demanding “postal property.”

The woman reportedly complied with their demands before they fled the scene.

After reviewing video from the incident, interviewing witnesses and looking at other evidence, Melrose police said they were able to identify the suspects.

On Dec. 18, police saw a suspicious vehicle near a USPS collection box in Melrose. When officers approached the vehicle, the two boys were inside allegedly in possession of mail and postal property. Melrose PD said Somerville police assisted with the boys’ arrests.

Investigators said they later learned the two boys decided to steal mail containing checks after hearing they could make money that way through TikTok trends and other places.

According to Boston 25 News, neighbors said the mail carrier had plans to retire two weeks after the incident.

The United States Postal Inspection Service was offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and a conviction.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the USPIS, Massachusetts State Police assigned to USPIS and Melrose Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.

Police said the investigation is still active.

USPIS announced additional information can be reported at 1-877-876-2455, then “law enforcement.” All tips are confidential.