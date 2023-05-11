Massive explosion rocks the streets of Milan: video

A massive explosion rocked a city street in Milan in northern Italy on Thursday morning, injuring one person and causing several vehicles to catch fire, according to the fire brigade. No one has been reported dead.

Italian media said the explosion was suspected to have originated in a van transporting oxygen gas canisters, according to Reuters.

SkyTG24 television broadcast footage from Milan’s Porta Romana neighborhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene.

Videos posted on social media showed several vehicles on fire in the middle of the street as people filmed the aftermath on their smartphone

While authorities quickly extinguished the flames, smoke was reported billowing from the windows of nearby buildings as well.

A nursery school and residential apartment buildings were evacuated, the Associated Press reported. The children at the daycare were evacuated without incident, according to Sky.

The injured person was reported to have suffered smoke inhalation.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.