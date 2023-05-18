Massive fire erupts in Charlotte, North Carolina’s SouthPark area

The Charlotte Fire Department says it is battling a massive blaze Thursday at a construction site in the North Carolina city’s SouthPark area.

Video released by the department shows flames and smoke billowing from a structure in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Dr.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement for the public to “please avoid the SouthPark area and seek alternate routes.”

“The CMPD is assisting the Charlotte Fire Department with road closures in the area… due to a large fire,” it said, adding “do not call 911 unless you have an emergency.”

A construction worker who was trapped in a crane when the fire broke out has been rescued, Queen City News reports.

The station quoted a fire official from nearby Waxhaw as saying that first responders were “putting plenty of water on the crane to ensure the metal didn’t twist or collapse.”

“Then firefighters climbed over 100 feet up the crane to help rescue the operator who had begun climbing down,” the official added.

Debris from the fire has been found up to two miles away and smoke from it was picked up on nearby airport radar, according to reports.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

There are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.