Massive manhunt underway for escaped South Carolina inmate Shaun Wiles

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly are on the hunt Friday for an escaped inmate in Lexington County, South Carolina, who busted out of a prison more than 60 miles away last week.

Shaun Wiles, 43, fled the Clarendon County Detention Center around 1 a.m. on Nov. 10, where he was being held on a “Dangerous drug charge,” according to the U.S. Marshals Service. They are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his capture.

“K-9’s were used to track the subject from the Detention Center. Shortly after daylight, the subject was spotted by a homeowner in the trunk of her car as she was placing a bag of trash in it,” the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook last week. “The subject fled on foot into the woods.”

The sheriff’s office later said a farmer reported his pick-up truck stolen and “was determined that the subject [involved] was in fact the escaped inmate.” They described the truck as a white 2006 GMC that had 25 bags of corn in its rear, with a license plate of 44568FM.

ESCAPED MURDERER ARRESTED WHILE WALKING ALONG FLORIDA INTERSTATE, POLICE SAY

Law enforcement no longer believes Wiles is hiding somewhere within Clarendon County, which is located outside of Columbia, South Carolina.

A U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson told WLTX that a search is now ongoing Friday in Lexington County, involving the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police have described Wiles as a white male around 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has gray and black hair and a tattoo saying “Melissa” on the right side of his neck, officials added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service and SLED for further comment.