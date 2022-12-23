Massive winter storm creates holiday travel nightmare, Biden slammed for ‘unity’ speech and more top headlines
NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS – Hundreds of thousands without power as dangerous winter storm blasts US with arctic air. Continue reading …
‘GRINCH’ – Biden slammed for Christmas ‘unity’ speech after year of political attacks. Continue reading …
‘FULL OF RANDOM PEOPLE’ – Cops spoke to Idaho murder victim on phone weeks prior to brutal killings. Continue reading …
HIGH HOPES – Texans share their Christmas wishes for America. Continue reading …
‘EXTREMELY MOTIVATED’ – Advocates highlight key issue that could make or break the GOP. Continue reading …
–
APPROVED IN THE SENATE – Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with help from Republicans. Continue reading …
MISTAKEN PRIORITIES – Top Biden aide annoyed over Americans’ concern about sky-high prices, book claims. Continue reading …
JOE LOSES COOL – Furious Biden allegedly exploded in explicit tirades over spiraling crisis. Continue reading …
‘IF I RUN, I WIN’ – Utah senator confident he would win re-election in 2024, but remains unsure if he will run. Continue reading …
‘TERRIFYING’ – Twitter erupts over clip of UK woman arrested for silently praying across from abortion clinic. Continue reading …
LEGAL BIND – ‘The View’ issued more than 30 legal notes, disclaimers in 2022. Continue reading …
RIGHT WING CULTURE WAR – Author of ‘pornographic’ kids’ book is victim of ‘censorship,’ ‘tugged into’ culture wars: LA Times report. Continue reading …
‘CHILLING’ – FBI blasted for dismissing Twitter Files as misinformation: ‘Chilling.’ Continue reading …
TUCKER CARLSON – Why all the hysteria over not clapping for Zelenskyy? Continue reading …
BRAD’S WILD RIDE: Pitt’s rollercoaster year included abuse allegations, legal battles and love. Continue reading …
AT THE HELM – Meet the American who rowed Washington across the Delaware. Continue reading …
UNTAPPED SOURCE – HR experts highlight untapped talent pool amid tight labor market. Continue reading …
VACATION NIGHTMARES – From shark attacks to poisonings, tourists suffered terrible travel mishaps in 2022. Continue reading …
WATCH: Afghan women fight for the right to attend school. See video …
WATCH: Majority of American voters underestimate yearly border crossings: Poll. See video …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a very Merry Christmas, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.