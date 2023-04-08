Masters third round suspended until Sunday due to inclement weather; leaders expected to play 30 holes Sunday

The Masters has been halted a third time, and this time, they’re done for the day.

The tournament announced play has been suspended for the remainder of Saturday.

The Masters has not finished on a Monday since 1983. With leaders through just six holes of the third round, Monday golf is an outside possibility.

However, the Masters announced play will resume at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and it does look like the golfers will avoid rain for most of the day.

The final round is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. with pairs teeing off on both holes one and 10 in hopes of completing play on Sunday.

The second round was suspended twice Friday, the first time for 21 minutes. However, inclement weather continued in Augusta and downed trees near the 17th tee box. Nobody was hurt, but play was completed for the day.

The second round resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday and finished just before noon, with the third round getting underway shortly after.

At the time play was suspended, Brooks Koepka (13 under) led Jon Rahm by four strokes through six holes of the first round. They will have to play 30 holes Sunday — the final 12 of the third round and all 18 of the final round.