Matt Ryan announces broadcasting career but clarifies he’s not retiring from NFL

Veteran NFL quarterback Matt Ryan is stepping into the broadcast booth, but he’s not hanging up his cleats just yet.

CBS Sports announced Monday that the longtime Atlanta Falcons signal-caller will join the network as a studio and game analyst for the upcoming season.

“As one of the NFL’s marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we’re thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts,” Howard Bryant, executive producer and executive vice president for CBS Sports, said in a statement.

“He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the Super Bowl, and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports. We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage.”

Ryan, who was released by the Indianapolis Colts after one season, also made the announcement on Twitter but added that his new gig does not mean he’s done with his playing career.

“Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season,” he said in a tweet. “P.S. – this is not a retirement post.”

Ryan, 37, played 14 seasons in Atlanta where he was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and in 2016 was named league MVP, the same season he led the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

He was traded to the Colts in 2022 in exchange for a third-round draft pick, starting 12 games. He was released after finishing the season with 3,057 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Ryan remains a free agent but will make appearances on CBS Sports as a game analyst as well as provide commentary on the “The NFL Today” and other shows across all network platforms.

