Matt Ryan looks ahead to broadcasting career, hints at desire to play in 2023: ‘We’ll see what happens’

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan recently revealed he will take on a new job during the 2023 NFL season in television broadcasting.

The former longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback will join CBS Sports as an analyst, but Ryan does not want anyone to think he has shut the door on his playing career.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio, Ryan reflected on his career in the NFL and expressed excitement about his opportunity to step into a broadcasting role.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He also mentioned that “all the stars” would have to align for him to put a football uniform back on.

COLTS’ GARDNER MINSHEW PRAISES FIRST-ROUND PICK ANTHONY RICHARDSON: ‘BEEN REALLY IMPRESSED’

“I don’t know,” Ryan said when asked what might prompt a return. “This situation, all the stars would have to [align]. I’ve just learned, at least during my experience in the 15 years I’ve played, to just not shut any doors.”

The 38-year-old seems to be taking things one day at a time.

“That’s really the decision behind that. Like I said, I’m excited to kind of take this next step and to move forward,” Ryan said. “But, at the same time, you never know what’s going to happen in this league. Anything can shake out, and so, we’ll see what happens.”

After the Falcons’ failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson last offseason, Ryan requested a trade from the franchise that drafted him in the first round in 2008.

Ryan was sent to the Colts in exchange for a third-round pick and had, by far, the worst season of his career in 2022. He was benched two different times by two different coaches. He also suffered a shoulder injury during the season.

When he was on the field, he struggled with turnovers as he played behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

Ryan also has major financial reasons to keep the door open to ensure he collects the $12 million in guaranteed money the Colts owe after releasing him.

Ryan added that his experience with a TV crew for its postseason coverage helped him land his new opportunity.

“I had the opportunity after the season to go up and get in the studio with the crew on ‘NFL Today,’ and I had a blast doing it,” he said. “I really did. I enjoyed being up there with those guys, getting to talk ball beforehand, talk through the show, get on-air and talk a little bit. I really enjoyed that aspect of it,” Ryan said.

“The opportunity they presented me with for next season — where it’s a combination of doing some things and getting in the studio and doing some work there, just to really get a feel for how all of this operates and to learn from so many of the professionals that they have there — it seemed like a good fit, and I’m excited about that.”