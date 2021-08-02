Matt Stafford legacy on the line, says he 'definitely' let the Lions down

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford is at a fulcrum in his career. In his twelve seasons in Detroit, you never really knew what you were getting from him, except a big arm and a chance to win. In many ways, that’s the best you can ask for in the NFL, which explains the Rams’ palpable excitement about landing the 33-year-old. Conversely, though, that chance to win often failed to materialize in Detroit; Stafford currently sits 16 games under .500 for his career in games he started. He led the Lions to three postseason appearances, but zero postseason wins. Quietly, he is approaching ‘talented but title-less’ status, or something even worse.

