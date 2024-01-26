Mavericks’ Luka Doncic has fan ejected who reportedly told him to ‘get your a– on the treadmill’

Frustrations boiled over in Wednesday night’s Mavericks-Suns game in Dallas when Luka Doncic became angered with a fan.

According to Arizona Central, a Suns fan heckled Doncic, telling him to “get your a– on the treadmill.”

In footage from the game, Doncic stares down the fan and appears to point to security, asking that the fan be ejected.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The fan, wearing a Devin Booker jersey, left shortly thereafter.

Doncic was asked after the game what prompted his reaction against the Suns fan, and that turned into a spat with a reporter, ESPN NBA writer Tim McMahon.

“That wasn’t the only thing (the fan) said, but I knew you would be the first one to put out something like that,” Doncic said. “It’s just funny. You always seem to be the first one to put [out] some bad stuff about me.”

Taken aback, McMahon responded.

“Luka, first of all, 99% of the stuff I’ve written about you has been good. Second of all, the guy was sitting two rows behind us.”

Doncic said the fan “put out something you just don’t [say],” and he was “cursing [at] me the whole first half.”

HALEY CAVINDER HAD ‘MENTAL BREAKDOWN’ AFTER GETTING NEGATIVE COMMENTS FOR DATING COWBOYS PLAYER

“I never would eject a fan. They pay for tickets. But I had enough, and it’s a little bit of frustration,” Doncic said.

Doncic also joked that reporters “picked the bad guy in the media” to ask tough questions. But when asked if he feels he’s unfairly portrayed by the media, he said he was not.

The Mavs lost, 132-109, after getting outscored 43-20 in the third quarter. Doncic scored 34 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.