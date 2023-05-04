Mavericks’ Luka Doncic to cover funeral expenses for Belgrade shooting victims

Following the tragic events at a Belgrade elementary school in Serbia, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has pledged to pay for the funeral services and grief counseling for classmates and staff, a spokesperson confirmed to ESPN.

Several of Doncic’s family members live in the Serbian capital’s region. His father, Sasha, was born in Serbia.

According to officials, eight children and a security guard were killed after a 13-year-old boy went on a shooting rampage on Wednesday at Vladislav Ribnikar primary school.

Doncic also previously committed to helping with aid efforts shortly after the mass shooting and vowed to be part of any long-term assistance.

“Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available,” Doncic said in a statement.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar is a native of Slovenia and said he was deeply saddened to learn about what transpired at the elementary school.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children,” Doncic said. “My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.”

In 66 games this season, Doncic averaged a career-best 32.4 points. In late December, Doncic had the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history as he led the Mavs to an improbable comeback overtime victory over the New York Knicks.