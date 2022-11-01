Mavericks’ Mark Cuban slams Ye’s ‘abhorrent’ remarks, thinks he may be ‘mentally ill’; backs Reggie Bullock

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban slammed Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his “abhorrent” remarks about Jewish people and suggested he may be “mentally ill.”

Cuban, at the same time, came to the defense of Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock, who explained to the Dallas Morning News on Sunday why he appeared to support Ye.

“I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his former family members and associates, I think he may also be mentally ill,” Cuban told the paper.

“But what I can say about Reggie is that he walks the walk when it comes to supporting disadvantaged communities and people who are discriminated against. He has also faced tragedy and death by violence among his siblings.”

Bullock told the paper he was a “super fan” of Ye for a long time but explained the business mogul had “also been an idol of mine, since losing a father figure.” He said he did not “stand for everything he’s said.”

The NBA player has had a tough experience over the last 10 years. Both of his sisters were murdered in Baltimore five years apart. One of his sisters, Mia Henderson, was stabbed multiple times in 2014 and killed because she was transgender. Since then, Bullock has come an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

“Everyone knows exactly what I stand for, exactly the way that I try to bring equality within the community for people. And that’s one word that I will stand for, is equality for all people,” Bullock said.

“I’m sorry that the world is going through such a hard time right now with things that he [Ye] said and what he posted on his IG page. I’m just a fan of his and I was just supporting him, not what he said.”

Ye’s comments about Jewish people have reverberated through the sports world. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown left the rapper’s sports agency as the fallout continued.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving came under fire for the promotion of an antisemitic film on social media. He received backlash for the decision and eventually would delete the tweet.