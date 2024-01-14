Mavericks’ Mark Cuban wonders about Iowa crossover voters as report suggests Haley could see bump from Dems

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban wondered whether any Democrat voters were going to cross over during the Iowa caucuses amid a report it could be a boost for Republican presidential nominee Nikki Haley.

Cuban posted a link to an Axios story that suggested Democrats “could give Haley a boost in Iowa caucuses.” The report said some Dems and independents in Iowa are “planning to crash” the Republican caucuses Monday night and vote for Haley in hopes of being a roadblock for Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Any Iowa crossover voters out there?” Cuban wrote on X.

Iowa allows day-of party registration for prospective voters. Axios called it one of the “low-key” traditions in the Iowa caucuses. One of Haley’s precinct captains in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, told the outlet the candidate may receive some “good crossover” as Dems get to essentially choose who they want President Biden to oppose come November.

LIVE UPDATES: IOWA VOTERS PREPARE TO HEAD TO POLLS AMID BITTER COLD AS FIRST GOP CAUCUSES NEAR

The former South Carolina governor issued a challenge to former President Trump in an interview with Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Haley declared to Trump that “it’s you and me now,” following the release of polls showing her in second place against Trump and beating out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump still maintains a commanding lead over the field in polling, however.

Cuban sold his majority stake in the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families. Many believed he was selling his stake to start a run for president but he shot that notion down.

In 2022, he said he wouldn’t run for officer because the two-party system is “so messed up” and that he’d rather fight.