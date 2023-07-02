Max Homa nails hole-in-one at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Max Homa shot well at the Rocket Mortgage Classic over the weekend and nearly made a run for the top of the leaderboard at the Detroit Golf Club in the final round Sunday.

Homa was on the par 3 15th hole and about 140 yards from the pin. His shot hit the green immediately and took a few bounces before rolling backward and finding the cup for a hole-in-one. He was all smiles and slapped hands with the golfers in his group.

It was Homa’s second ace on the PGA Tour and helped him finish with a 67 in the final round and 15-under par for the tournament. He had five birdies and two bogeys Sunday.

Homa told reporters afterward he didn’t see the shot go in.

“I missed every 7- to 12-footer of the week, so I decided to just aim closer to the hole. It was like a perfect pitching wedge,” he said. “If it landed short, I thought it’d skip forward. If it landed where it did, it should get close. I made a good swing on it, couldn’t see it. I’ve made two out here now, couldn’t see any of them. One day I would like to see it go in. It’s cool to hear the roar, especially on that hole. That hole is awesome. It was fun.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get back up the leaderboard. He finished tied for 21st.

Rickie Fowler held off Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff. Each golfer finished 24-under par for the tournament. Fowler shot a 68 in the fourth round, while Morikawa finished with a 64 and Hadwin shot a 67.

It was Fowler’s first PGA Tour win since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2019. He has six career PGA Tour wins.