Max Park solves Rubik’s Cube in 3 seconds, setting new world record

American Max Park has set a new world record by solving a 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube in just 3.13 seconds.

The 21-year-old achieved the feat at an event in Long Beach, California over the weekend, according to Guinness World Records.

The previous record was 3.47 seconds, set by China’s Yusheng Du in 2018, it said.

“Before this, Max’s fastest single solve was 3.63 seconds, which put him in second place behind Yusheng Du’s 3.47,” read an article on Guinness World Records’ website.

Park also holds the record for the fastest time to solve 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6 and 7x7x7 cubes.

Guinness World Records says Park has autism and his parents, Schwan and Miki, say cubing is a “good therapy” for him.

“There was a time when Max couldn’t even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes,” they were quoted as saying.

In other recent Guinness World Records set, Hilda Baci completed the longest cooking marathon with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

“The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday 11 May and continued through to Monday 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint,” Guinness World Records said, adding that the previous record was 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Lata Tondon of India in 2019.

It reported that Baci launched the cooking marathon to “put Nigerian cuisine on the map” and “to inspire young African women to chase their dreams.”

In April, it also was announced that a U.S. Air Force Veteran broke the record for dumbbell curls.

After lifting a total of 2,492.4 pounds by dumbbell curls in one minute in December, Virginia Beach’s Johnny Miller got word that he had officially broken a Guinness World Record.

Miller said he’s always been interested in strength training, but with military service and an attempt to make it in the NFL, lifting and exercise became part of his everyday lifestyle. In order to prep for the attempt, which needed to surpass just over 1,300 pounds, he said he worked with various amounts of weights to find a sweet spot in order to get the most reps and set the record as high as possible. After testing out sizes, he opted to go with 40-pound weights.

