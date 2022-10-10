Max Scherzer reacts to Mets’ elimination: ‘It’s a kick in the b—s’

The New York Mets fell to the San Diego Padres in three games and were eliminated from the postseason after Sunday’s 6-0 loss.

The 101-win Mets crossed triple digits in the win column for the first time since 1988, but now will have to wait until next year to see them contend for a World Series title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Prized free agent Max Scherzer, who allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings on Friday night, expressed his disappointment with how the season ended.

“It’s a kick in the b—s,” Scherzer said, via SNY. “You sacrifice everything in your life. Guys are playing through injuries, all the training that you do for these moments to get to the postseason, and it doesn’t work out. It’s the worst day of the year.”

PADRES ELIMINATE METS IN DO-OR-DIE GAME 3 BEHIND JOE MUSGROVE’S STELLAR START

New York entered the season with high expectations behind a $264.4 million payroll. The Mets signed Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million contract loaded with incentives should he win a National League Cy Young or MVP Award.

He finished the season with an 11-5 record, 2.29 ERA and 173 strikeouts. He only allowed 37 earned runs in 23 starts.

The Mets will have to regroup and get ready for another offseason following a year of disappointment.