Max Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in single season with latest victory in Mexico City

Max Verstappen’s incredible Formula One season got better with a record-breaking victory at the Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen, who has already wrapped up a points title, broke the record for most wins in a single season with his 14th in Mexico City. F1 legend Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel previously had the top mark with 13 wins in a single season. Schumacher set the mark in 2004 and Vettel tied it in 2013.

The Dutchman started on the pole and held off Lewis Hamilton and George Russell throughout the rest of the race. Sergio Perez managed to pass Russell as well and made the podium with a third-place finish. Hamilton finished in second.

Verstappen had a 15.186-second lead on Hamilton as he crossed the finish line.

“Of course, [the start] helped me out a lot for the rest of the race to stay in the lead after Turn 1. We were also on a different strategy to the cars around us, but [it’s] an incredible result,” Verstappen said via Formula1.com.

“The pace of the car was really nice. We had to look after our [tires] because [of the] very long stint on the mediums, but we made it work. It’s been an incredible year so far. We are definitely enjoying it, and we will try to go for more.”

Verstappen clinched the world championship with four races left in the season, clinched the constructors championship for Red Bull with three races left and has two races remaining to really set himself apart from Schumacher and Vettel.

The tour heads to Brazil on Nov. 11-13 and then wraps in Abu Dhabi Nov. 18-20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.